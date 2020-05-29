KL cops nab six individuals, seize drugs worth nearly RM1m

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, aged between 28 and 54, were arrested in two raids conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Police arrested six individuals, including four women, and seized various types of drugs, worth nearly RM1 million, in a two-day operation in the federal capital since last Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, aged between 28 and 54, were arrested in two raids conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the first raid was conducted on a condominium in Jalan Pudu here at 8.15pm last Tuesday during which three women and a man was arrested.

A search conducted by the police at the condominium led to the discovery of various drugs, believed to be syabu, weighing 502gm, ketamin (300gm), 670 ecstasy pills and cash of RM3,000, he said in a statement today.

He said the other two suspects were arrested during a raid at a condominium in Taman Tenaga here at about 12.40am last Wednesday.

During the raid, the police also found various types of drugs, including ketamin (2,910gm), 400 erimin 5 pills and 2,485 ecstasy pills, he said, adding that the police also seized a Nissan X-Trail vehicle and RM20,240.

He said all the suspects are in remand for four days until Saturday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama