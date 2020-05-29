29 patrons, owner of entertainment outlet in Ipoh fined RM1,000 each for defying CMCO

All those arrested pleaded guilty before Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar after being charged with the offence. — Reuters pic

IPOH, May 29 — Twenty-nine people, including three women, were fined RM1,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for defying the Conditional movement control order (CMCO) by gathering at an entertainment outlet in Jalan Lau Ek Ching here Tuesday night.

All of them pleaded guilty before Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar after being charged with the offence, framed under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Also charged and fined the same amount was the owner of the entertainment outlet.

The court also ordered them to serve three months in jail if they failed to pay the fine. — Bernama