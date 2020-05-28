Two brothers held for obstructing police, violating CMCO in Melaka

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the suspects attempted to evade police inspection by speeding off in a Proton Wira, which resulted in a police patrol car chasing them. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, May 28 — Two brothers were arrested for using criminal force to obstruct police from carrying out their duties and violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Jalan Kampung Bukit Dato B, Kampung Tanjung Minyak here today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the suspects, aged 25 and 30, from Selangor had attempted to evade police inspection by speeding off in a Proton Wira, which resulted in a police patrol car chasing them for about five kilometres in the 6.15am incident.

The suspects’ car finally came to a halt when it crashed into a river.

He said the police were hunting for the third suspect in the car, who managed to flee after the accident. The third suspect is a cousin of the two brothers.

The suspects were acting suspiciously inside the car and when approached by two police and one army personnel on patrol in Jalan Tanjung Minyak, the 30-year-old car driver sped off.

“This resulted in a car chase towards Taman Sri Rambai and eventually to Jalan Tanjung Minyak, for about 15 minutes, before the car went out of control and crashed into Sungai Kampung Bukit Dato B,” he said in a statement here today.

Afzanizar said the suspects threw a fire extinguisher and three car batteries in the direction of the patrol car in an attempt to stop them from chasing.

The rear left tyre of the suspects’ car burst.

Police later established that the car had been reported stolen on March 23.

The 30-year-old suspect, who is a welder, has two records of car theft while his jobless younger brother has one case of car theft, he said. — Bernama