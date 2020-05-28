TNB: Prorate method ensures users will not be overcharged

Chief Retail Officer Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said the prorate method used by TNB was reviewed and approved by the Energy Commission so that consumers would get accurate bills. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has clarified that the prorated method used in adjusting electricity bills during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) will not cause consumers to be overcharged.

Chief Retail Officer Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said the prorate method used by TNB was reviewed and approved by the Energy Commission so that consumers would get the accurate bills.

He said adjustments to the prorate method were made after TNB received the actual readings through the on-site meter reading operations on May 15, before adjusting them accordingly with previous estimates given.

For example, the bill estimates received by users in March, April, May and actual bills in June, all of which will be adjusted accordingly. For example, the 1,400kwh bill will be divided into four months and then will multiply the existing tariff block according to the usage shown.

“Hence, the bill for a month is RM102.80 (RM411.20 for four months) compared to the amount of not using this method of RM681,” he said when clarifying the high electricity bill issue during the MCO period in a Bernama Bulletin’s interview on Bernama TV over Skype here today.

Malaysia first imposed the MCO on March 18 before easing the restrictions to the conditional MCO (CMCO) on May 4. The CMCO has been extended until June 6.

In addition, Megat Jalaluddin said TNB would also provide discounts to 7.5 million consumers accordingly under the government’s economic stimulus package at 50 per cent, 25 per cent, 15 per cent and two per cent.

“The highest rates will be given to the B40 and M40 (household income groups) who are 85 per cent domestic users to ease their burden,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said as TNB is aware of the unusual situation faced by consumers, it has provided a simple payment plan by giving consumers the option of paying the outstanding bills during the MCO in monthly installments up to December 2020, with no additional surcharge.

“For those who wish to pay the full amount, we will not impose late payment charges until September 2020, nor will we cut electricity supply until July 2020,” he said.

He said starting June 1, TNB will resume Kedai Tenaga operations in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and the Federal Territories, while 92 Kedai Tenaga outlets in nine states were already reopened following the CMCO announcement.

“Users can also make payments online by refering to the TNB portal or TNB app, or the branches of TNB-authorised agents such as Bank Simpanan Nasional and Kedai Mesra Petronas, or contact TNB CareLine 1300 88 5454. For more information, visit the TNB website,” he said. — Bernama