Tanjung Datu: MMEA hikes surveillance after intrusion attempts

KUCHING, May 28 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Sarawak has intensified surveillance of the waters of Tanjung Datu, near the Malaysia-Indonesia border in the southwest of the state, following attempts by illegals to infiltrate the area.

Sarawak MMEA director, First Admiral (Maritime) Robert Teh Geok Chuan today said the border would be strengthened through “Op Benteng” involving the co-operation of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Marine Police Force (PPM).

“This integrated operation is not only to curb the illegal entry of foreigners into Sarawak but also to prevent cross-border crime and to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country,” he said in a statement here.

He said Op Benteng had been operational since May 12 under the National Task Force (NTF), where the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) had been given the mandate to co-ordinate the operation of guarding the borders with other enforcement agencies.

“(These other agencies) include the MMEA, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela),” he said. — Bernama