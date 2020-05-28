Six, including Syrian, issued compounds for attempting inter-state travel in Penang

A man hands documents to a police officer during an inspection at the Butterworth KTMB station May 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, May 28 — A Syrian man was among six individuals slapped with RM1,000 compound each for flouting the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by attempting unauthorised inter-state travel here today.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 58-year-old Syrian man who took a commuter from Alor Setar, Kedah, claimed that he has a doctor’s appointment at a private clinic in Penang.

“During the operations, which started at 9am, police inspected 96 people. Of the total, six of them, including a Syrian man, were detained for attempting unauthorised inter-state travel.

“The Syrian man was also failed to produce an appointment letter with a doctor as claimed,” he told reporters after “Ops Pemantauan” here today.

He said the foreigner was also detained for further investigation following suspicious-looking travel documents and police would verify the matter with the Immigration Department.

Noorzainy said police have conducted inspections at two Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) stations in the area, namely, Butterworth and Tasek Gelugor, since May 23 and to date, 43 people including 22 women had been issued with RM1,000 compound each.

“Police will continue to conduct spot checks on both directions, to detect those attempting unauthorised inter-state travel,” he said.

In another development, 11 individuals who were gathered to enjoy the sea view at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road, were issued a compound of RM1,000 each for violating the CMCO.

Noorzainy said the offenders, comprise of nine men and two women, aged between 19 and 27, were detained after police received report and complaint on some stubborn individuals were hanging out, picnicking and socialising at the area despite having been told to disperse. — Bernama