Refer to TNB, Energy Commission if unhappy with electricity bill, says minister

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah acknowledged that there were complaints and confusion among the public when receiving their electricity bills after TNB resumed the physical reading of meters on May 15. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, May 28 — Members of the public who are dissatisfied with their electricity bill can refer the matter to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) or the Energy Commission (ST), says Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said this after acknowledging that there were complaints and confusion among the public when receiving their electricity bills after TNB resumed the physical reading of meters on May 15.

Shamsul Anuar said his ministry and TNB would also be providing detailed explanations over the matter to clear up any confusion.

“TNB will be reopening its Kedai Tenaga facilities beginning June 1, so people can get in touch to get more information about this matter,” he said during a press conference on the implementation of the Large-Scale Solar programme by the Malaysia Electric Industry to Attract Renewable Energy Investment here today.

Shamsul Anuar was commenting on public outcry over the high electricity bills received following the resumption of physical meter reading by TNB after it had been temporarily suspended due to the movement control order (MCO) imposed since March 18.

Shamsul Anuar explained that TNB did not calculate the electricity bills arbitrarily, and did so only after getting approval from the ST.

Meanwhile, ST chief executive officer Razib Dawood said TNB’s bill calculations were done in accordance to set procedures, and there was no issue of the utility company deliberately delaying the readings.

However, he said, TNB and ST were open to receiving any complaints from the public, and if there was any mistake in the latest bill, it would be adjusted and reflected accordingly in the next reading. — Bernama