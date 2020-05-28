86 mostly teen ‘mat rempit’ nabbed for public nuisance in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT, May 28 — Police detained 86 mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers) for causing public nuisance and flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) at Jalan Seri Dayung, Sri Medan here yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said the offenders were nabbed during ‘Ops Motosikal’ and Covid-19 compliance operations, conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Unit of Batu Pahat district police headquarters led by ASP Ahmad Khairi Roslan from 2pm to 11.30pm.

He said the individuals, mostly teenagers, aged between 15 and 19, were caught while gathering without valid reason, and causing public nuisance.

“They have also modified the exhaust pipes to induce loud noises and riding motorcycles in a dangerous manner,” he said in a statement here today.

Azhan said 86 motorcycles were seized and brought to Sri Medan police station.

“A total of 151 summonses were issued for various offences. Most of them were riding without valid licence and helmets.

“Of the total, nine were slapped with compound for flouting the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,” he added. — Bernama