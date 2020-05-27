Three siblings feared drowned in Sungai Terengganu

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Said identified the three as Umar Iskandar Mohd, 21, Khairil Firdaus Mohd, 17, and Khalif Naim Mohd, 16. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA BERANG, May 27 — Three brothers are feared to have drowned while bathing in Sungai Terengganu, Kampung Kuala Telemong here today.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Said identified the three as Umar Iskandar Mohd, 21, Khairil Firdaus Mohd, 17, and Khalif Naim Mohd, 16.

“Four anglers on the opposite side of the river heard one of the victims crying for help at about 6.30pm. The group rushed over in motorbikes but when they reached the riverbank about 10 minutes later all three had disappeared,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said police have launched a search for the three, whose house is just about 200 metres from the river.

The search and rescue party comprised 15 policemen, 18 firemen and eight members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, he added. — Bernama