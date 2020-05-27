RMAF mounts mercy flight for ill Terengganu infant

RMAF said in a statement that the infant and his mother were flown from the Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Terengganu using No. 20 Squadron’s Charlie 130 Hercules aircraft. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today undertook a mercy flight to bring a 60-day-old baby boy suffering from heart problems from Terengganu to the Subang air base near here.

RMAF said in a statement that the infant and his mother were flown from the Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Terengganu using No. 20 Squadron’s Charlie 130 Hercules aircraft.

“The aircraft carrying the baby who needed urgent care at the National Heart Institute (IJN) arrived at the Subang air base at 12.50pm,” the statement said. — Bernama