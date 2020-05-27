National Creative Industry Policy must be improved, says minister Saifuddin Abdullah

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says the National Creative Industry Policy must be re-assessed and improved to spearhead the growth of the national creative industry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 ― The National Creative Industry Policy (DIKN) must be re-assessed and improved to spearhead the growth of the national creative industry, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

At the same time, he said, an audit must be conducted of the expenses incurred so far because the creative industry fund was limited.

There must be proper planning of future expenses which should be transparent and responsible, he said.

“We also need to list out who should be responsible for which creative area,” he said in his posting on his Facebook account today.

Saifuddin said since being in the ministry, he has held 10 consultative sessions with the stakeholders and identified the objectives, some of which have been fulfilled.

This includes the National Creative Task Force (PPIKN) which will be set up, and jointly chaired by Saifuddin, and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, with members from the government, industry and the public.

“Its role will be to develop a holistic, futuristic and global eco-system for the national creative industry. This includes providing a central platform or national umbrella body ...the creative industry must become a national agenda,” he said.

Saifuddin said the ministry has also set several specific objectives such as a local film winning an Oscar Award, local music winning the Grammy Award and Malaysia improve its international ranking such as the “International Box-Office Revenue Ranking”.

On globalisation, Saifuddin said the ministry will work with the Foreign Ministry to create a creative content industry which is competitive and of international standard.

He said in order to empower the national creative industry, focus must be given to the welfare of arts enthusiasts and resolve their issues.

“For instance, the definition of various jobs, data, education, training, scholarship, jobs for graduates, local content, registration and documentation of individuals (SOCSO, EPF, IRB), accreditation, entrepreneurship and bank loans.

“Also tax incentives, entertainment tax, revision of existing laws, copyright, enforcement, differing regulations in different states, legal advice, local versus foreign productions, compulsory screening, music bodies, digitalisation, current technology and future trajectories,” he said.

Saifuddin also said as many arts enthusiasts faced problems arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had drawn up a list of writers, artistes and singers to be given aid under the Prihatin Package.

For singers, there are several online programmes such as RTM’s Nyanyi dari Rumah while the ministry has organised the Muzik dari Rumah programme on youtube and the Muzik Malaysia website.

“At the time this (posting) is written, the government is planning an Economic Recovery Plan which will be announced by the Prime Minister soon. The Ministry has submitted its proposals to the Finance Ministry.

“In order to allow arts enthusiasts to resume work under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the government has allowed shooting of films, dramas, documentaries, and advertisements after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Discussions are now being held for live events,” he said. ― Bernama