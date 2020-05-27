Ismail Sabri orders private business owners to strictly follow MOH’s guidelines in sanitising premises

A man cleans up his food stall in a coffeeshop after the enhanced movement control order was lifted in Petaling Jaya Old Town May 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Private business owners carrying out sanitisation efforts at their premises before resuming operations must strictly adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry in terms of the disinfectant and chemicals used, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said he was made to understand that several business premises have made use of available cleaning services to sanitise their office space.

“Regardless of who they hire, they must follow the guidelines set by the Health Ministry in terms of the chemicals used to disinfect their premises.

“The sanitation chemicals must obtain approval from the Health Ministry. So if one wants to sanitise their workplace themselves, there is a guideline to follow and it is not a process similar to the usual cleaning activities performed daily,” he said in a press conference here.

Ismail Sabri said business owners can contact their nearest District Health Office for further clarification on the standard operating procedures for sanitation.