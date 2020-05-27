Azmin to make working visit to Kedah

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is scheduled to make a courtesy call on Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at Wisma Darul Iman at 2pm tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will make a one-day working visit to Kedah tomorrow.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said Mohamed Azmin is scheduled to make a courtesy call on Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at Wisma Darul Iman at 2pm.

“The meeting of the two leaders will be the first since Muhammad Sanusi was appointed as Kedah Menteri Besar on May 17,” it said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin is expected to discuss with Muhammad Sanusi on the investment situation in the state and how it could continue to attract foreign investors post-Covid-19 besides becoming a manufacturing hub for selected sectors.

Miti said Mohamed Azmin is also expected to meet local business and community leaders. — Bernama