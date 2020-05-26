STAR planning to hold forum on resolving issue of undocumented migrants, says Jeffrey

Undocumented migrants are detained by the Immigration Department following raids carried out at Selayang Baru in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, May 26 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah will initiate the holding of a forum here to seek public views and suggestions on the way forward to resolve the long outstanding issue of undocumented migrants, particularly in Sabah, said its president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said the time has come for a concerted effort by all stakeholders and connected parties to sit down and work out a holistic long-term plan to deal with undocumented migrants and undocumented persons in Malaysia.

“As for the illegals in Sabah, STAR Sabah will initiate a forum to be organised later in the year after the uncertainties of movement under the movement control order (MCO) are cleared up,” he said in a statment here today.

He said the objective of the forum is to engage all stakeholders, interested parties and the public to seek views, suggestions and solutions to resolve once and for all, if possible, the undocumented migrants’ problem, particularly in Sabah.

He said the problem of undocumented migrants and undocumented foreigners in Malaysia had been receiving much media coverage and social media anger from netizens recently.

He added that the spread of Covid-19 amidst the restricted movements during the MCO and its various phases had highlighted the problem of undocumented migrants and foreigners who have sneaked into the country.

Since last week, three Covid-19 clusters have surfaced in the country involving three immigration depots where illegals are held pending the due process.

The three depots are located in Sepang, Selangor; Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur and Semenyih, Selangor. — Bernama