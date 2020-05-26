Saifuddin saddened by former NSTP group editor Ahmad Talib’s death

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has expressed his sadness over the death of veteran journalist Datuk Ahmad A. Talib (pic) today.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has expressed his sadness over the death of veteran journalist Datuk Ahmad A. Talib today.

“I’m saddened by news of the passing of Datuk Ahmad Talib, an excellent journalist and committed social activist. May Allah SWT bless his soul. Al Fatihah!,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In a different tweet, Saifuddin also mentioned that among the biggest contributions by the late Ahmad were as a Bosnia Action committee member (1995) and serving with volunteer body Yayasan Salam.

Ahmad, 69, died at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here at 5.42pm today of liver cancer.

The sad news of the death of the former director of News and Editorial Operations, Media Prima Berhad was shared by the deceased’s daughter Sophia Ahmad in a post on her Facebook page.

Ahmad began his career as a journalist with Bernama in 1972 before holding various senior positions in corporate firms, including at the New Straits Times Press (NSTP) and Media Prima Berhad.

His remains would be taken to Masjid Al Muqarrobin, Bandar Tasik Selatan for burial. — Bernama