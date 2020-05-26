Man killed in accident after being hit by drunk driver in Kuantan

Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the incident was believed to have happened at 9.20pm and the victim, Herman Kamarudin, 41, was confirmed dead at the scene due to serious head and chest injuries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, May 26 — A man was killed last night after a car which was going against traffic flow, driven by motorist believed to be drunk, collided into him at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the incident was believed to have happened at 9.20pm and the victim, Herman Kamarudin, 41, was confirmed dead at the scene due to serious head and chest injuries.

“The victim who was in a Toyota Yaris car was believed to be travelling from his home in Sungai Isap Perdana to Gabeng to begin his night shift when his vehicle was hit by a Toyota C-HR car which was going against traffic in a dangerous manner.

“The car was believed to be moving against traffic from the Jalan Pintasan Kuantan junction in Semambu and almost rammed into several vehicles which had to move aside to avoid a collision,” he said when contacted here today.

Kamarulzaman said the Toyota C-HR was driven by a man, 42, a fish wholesaler who was believed to have consumed alcohol at his friend’s house in Semambu before the incident.

The man was also suffered slight injuries in the leg and has been taken to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA) here for a check-up before being remanded today to help in the investigations under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the victim’s body has also been sent to HTAA for a Covid-19 screening and a post-mortem. — Bernama