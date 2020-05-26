Covid-19: HR Ministry to announce SOP on foreign worker housing tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government already has an SOP for foreign worker’s housing to curb the infection rate of Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The government already has a standard operating procedure (SOP) for foreign worker’s housing to curb the infection rate of Covid-19.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the government has amended the Act on foreign worker’s housing in 2019, but it has not been implemented yet.

“I believe the Act is very detailed on housing for foreign workers. It calculates floor space against the number of workers living there. I was made to understand that tomorrow, the Human Resource Minister will announce the amendments to the Act.

“We have discussed this with the Cabinet committee that I chaired and it has been approved during a special meeting. We have tabled a lot of policies regarding foreign workers and if Cabinet approves it, I will make more announcements,” he said.

Ismail Sabri explained that there are two agencies governing foreign worker housing.

The first is construction workers quarters, which is under the purview of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), while the second one is kongsi (shared) homes at construction sites which is under the purview of the Human Resource Ministry.

He explained that there are already certain SOPs in place that are being adhered to by the workers such as not dining together in large groups.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also blasted those who are hell-bent on defending the rights of undocumented migrants in the country and how they have been detained by the government.

“I don’t understand these people who do not understand the laws governing undocumented migrants. They should realise that these people entered the country illegally.

“I don’t know of any country in the world that allows undocumented migrants to roam around their country without any legal documents and so on. They came in illegally and can be arrested under our law.

“These people should be thanking us, especially when 44 of these undocumented migrants tested positive for Covid-19. Imagined if they were allowed to roam around freely in KLCC during Hari Raya, as reported by the media. They would infect many innocent Malaysians,” said Ismail Sabri.

He added that the government’s priority is to ensure the safety of its Malaysian citizens and will never bow down to the demands of these “human rights” groups defending migrant rights.