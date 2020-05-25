MOH to discuss establishing special care centres for children of Covid-19 frontliners, says deputy minister

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said he was aware of complaints from frontline staff who could not send their children to childcare centres (nurseries) because some parents were worried that their children would be exposed to the risk of infection. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAIPING, May 25 — The Health Ministry will hold discussions to establish a special care centres for children of frontline personnel involved in managing the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said he was aware of complaints from frontline staff who could not send their children to childcare centres (nurseries) because some parents were worried that their children would be exposed to the risk of infection.

“Police personnel, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and others are also facing high risk. That is why the government recommends that their children be cared for at a special care centre.

“But if a special care centre is opened for the children of frontline staff, my suggestion is that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) is decided by the Health Ministry and its Minister who will advise the Prime Minister,” he told a press conference after delivering Aidilfitri food packets at Taiping Hospital here today.

He also rejected the allegation that frontline workers had complained that there was no follow up or solution to the issue of sending their children to childcare centres (nurseries).

“This is not true because the government values the sacrifices of frontline personnel who have succeeded in tackling the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue of delayed payment of doctors at Sungai Buluh Hospital for two months, Noor Azmi said the issue was resolved on May 22. — Bernama