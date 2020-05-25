Malaysia and Singapore to continue coaction to beat Covid-19 pandemic, says republic's senior minister

Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said he has been coordinating closely with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic) over the past two months on Singapore’s and Malaysia’s responses to the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, May 25 — Being close neighbours, Singapore and Malaysia will continue working together in overcoming this difficult Covid-19 pandemic period, said the republic’s Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

“The unique situation we are facing this year has reminded us of the closeness of our links with Malaysia and how intertwined our fortunes are,” Teo, who is also coordinating minister for national security, wrote on his Facebook page late Sunday.

“Datuk Seri Ismail and I have been coordinating closely over the past two months on Singapore’s and Malaysia’s responses to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said referring to Malaysian Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Through the same posting, Teo also conveyed his Hari Raya greetings to Ismail Sabri.

“Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time of togetherness,” he wrote in the posting which was appended with a photo of him while visiting Ismail Sabri’s office in Putrajaya in 2016. — Bernama