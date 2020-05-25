Johor supermarket ordered to close for breaching CMCO SOP

File picture shows Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid (left) during a visit to a supermarket in Senawang April 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — A leading supermarket in Taman Desa Tebrau here has been ordered to close after it was found to have violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu who confirmed the matter said the directive was effective 4pm today until June 1.

“I was informed by State Health Department enforcement officers that the supermarket failed to maintain social distancing among its customers, did not control the number of shoppers and did not ensure the use of hand sanitisers,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Dr Aman was commenting on a notice that has been making its rounds on WhatsApp on the closure of the premises today.

Meanwhile, Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan when contacted said the closure was to give the supermarket management the chance to improve the implementation of the SOPs.

“If they (management) show compliance, the premises would be allowed to reopen,” he added. — Bernama