Ismail Sabri: Police pursuing organisers, attendees of wedding at Serdang temple held during CMCO

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the wedding was in breach of the standard operating procedure set by the National Security Council on the resumption of religious activities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The police will take action against organisers and attendees of a wedding ceremony held at a temple in Seri Kembangan, Serdang last Sunday that involved up to 30 people, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the wedding was in breach of the standard operating procedure set by the National Security Council on the resumption of religious activities.

“In the first place, that rule is only applicable from June 10 onwards where all non-Muslim religions can start having their own worship sessions with restrictions. We said that they can have one day of worship per week, on their most significant day, but we said no to wedding ceremonies as well as funerals.

“This is a breach of SOP and police will take action on the organisers as well as those who attended,” he said during his daily press briefings.

It was reported by the Malaysian Gazette that about 100 people attended a wedding allegedly held at the temple in Seri Kembangan around 8am.

Police investigators initially said that no wedding had taken place but the temple’s officials later admitted to the wedding event involving between 20 to 30 people.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan issued a statement saying that the wedding last Sunday occurred between 8am and 10am involving 20 to 30 people and they were instigating the incident under Section7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.

He added that they were now tracking down all those involved in the incident.