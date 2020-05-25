CMCO: Roadblocks throughout Malaysia tightened despite no attempts at interstate travels, says Bukit Aman

Police said there were no attempts by highway users to make interstate travels on the second day of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — There were no attempts by highway users to make interstate travels on the second day of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

“Most of the vehicle movements were within the same state and districts only, so it’s under control. Although there were no attempts to travel interstate, we have still tightened all roadblocks,” he told Bernama today.

A Bernama survey of the three main toll plazas in the capital, namely Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, Jalan Duta Toll Plaza and Gombak Toll Plaza, found the traffic flow at these locations to be smooth and not too busy, including where roadblocks had been set up.

The survey also found that the authorities had set up roadblocks at the main entrances to Kuala Lumpur from the north and east coast — the toll plazas at Jalan Duta and Gombak.

It is learnt that police had set up the roadblocks this time to identify those who might have slipped through previous roadblocks. — Bernama