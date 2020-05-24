Country’s leaders, Cabinet ministers extend Hari Raya greetings to Malaysians

Children wearing face masks play with sparklers in front of their homes in Kampung Changkat, Gombak on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri May 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Several cabinet ministers and leaders yesterday took the opportunity to extend their Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein urged Muslims to look forward to celebrating Aidilfitri in the new normal with an open heart.

“Even though Syawal this year is very different than previous years following the spread of Covid-19, at least we can still enjoy and have the opportunity to celebrate in a safe and peaceful environment.

“I understand that many are saddened to be unable to return to their villages to celebrate Aidilfitri with their parents, but I hope we can exercise patience in accepting this directive with an open heart.

“But at the same time, this does not mean that we cannot foster closer ties with our family, relatives, and friends. We can also embrace the new normal by performing prayers with family members at home and making video calls with family and friends,” he said in the video uploaded on his Instagram page today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin reminded Malaysians to avoid food wastage and practise a more sustainable management culture to prevent and minimise wastage while adapting to the new normal during and after Covid-19.

“During the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until April 29, there was an increase of 33.4 per cent or 447.88 tonnes of recycled waste collected through a solid waste separation campaign.

“There is a 12.75 per cent reduction in solid waste dumped at the disposal site during the MCO compared to before the MCO, and this practice should continue and hopefully help towards the conservation and cleanliness of the environment,” she said in a statement here today.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah also extended his Hari Raya greetings which were uploaded on his Facebook and Twitter.

“Selamat Hari Raya 1441H.Minal ‘Aidin wal-Faizin. Maaf Zahir dan Batin. Don’t forget to practice the new normal, Take care of yourself and observe social distancing. Together, let’s stop the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak,” wrote Saifuddin, who also uploaded a picture of his family.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali in their Hari Raya Aidilfitri video greeting, advised the people to adhere to the CMCO during the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the festive season.

“Aidilfitri this year is not as usual, we cannot go around visiting friends and family members, but have to celebrate in our respective houses due to the Covid-19 outbreak which has spread throughout the country.

“We realise that it is important to comply with the MCO, otherwise the infection would spread to masses. So even though we are disappointed that this year Raya is not as before, Insya Allah (God Willing) if we are able to flatten the Covid-19 curve, we might be able to celebrate as usual next year,” he added.

Opposition leader cum Port Dickson Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Pandan MP extended their Aidilfitri greetings by also paying tribute to the frontliners all over the world for their tireless efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From medical personnel to restaurant waiter and waitress, grocery stores, and all-important sectors, we are deeply indebted to you for continuing to embrace the community in dealing with this deadly crisis,” they said in their Aidilfitri message. — Bernama