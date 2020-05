PM Muhyiddin recites ‘Takbir Raya’ with ministers, Covid-19 frontliners

A family watching the live telecast of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Gombak on May 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leads the Cabinet ministers and frontline representatives reciting ‘Takbir Raya’ (calls to glorify Allah) to celebrate Aidilfitri.

The four-minute 52-second video clip was broadcast on his Facebook account and national television stations tonight.

Among senior ministers taking part in the recital were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Also participating in the session were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In addition, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah were also taking part in the recital.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow (May 24). — Bernama