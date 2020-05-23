Dr Noor Hisham: All 35 post-Cabinet meeting attendees negative for Covid-19

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that 35 government officers who attended the recent post-Cabinet meeting in which an attendee tested positive for Covid-19 have all tested negative for the virus. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that 35 government officers, including the prime minister, who attended the recent post-Cabinet meeting in which an attendee tested positive for Covid-19 have all tested negative for the virus.

He said the officer who had tested positive for Covid-19, is currently in isolation and receiving treatment.

“We are already conducting active contact tracing with the main focus being on the officer’s family members,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added that 35 other officers who also attended the same meeting have been screened, swabbed and tested.

“All 35 have tested as negative, but they will have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine as part of the standard operating procedures,” he said.

