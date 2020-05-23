Businessman who ran amok in Pekan Bukit Sentosa in KL remanded for five days

A businessman who ran amok and crashed his vehicle into five people at a hawker site in Pekan Bukit Sentosa has been remanded for five days from today to help facilitate investigations. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — A businessman who ran amok and crashed his vehicle into five people at a hawker site in Pekan Bukit Sentosa has been remanded for five days from today to help facilitate investigations.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the remand order against the 32-year-old suspect was issued by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s court.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967.

“Police also arrested the businessman’s girlfriend, a 23-year-old Myanmar national. She has been remanded for two weeks until June 6 for not possessing valid travel documents,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin, when contacted, said the five individuals had been called in for their statements to be recorded.

Today, the media reported that a man went berserk because he was dissatisfied with another man who had knocked the side mirror of his car when he sounded the horn to go through a traffic congestion near Jalan Besar Bukit Sentosa.

He also injured five people — four men and one woman — aged between 40 and 50 when he crashed his vehicle into them.

A one-minute-eight-second video and another 44-second video went viral on the social media showing a four-wheel-drive vehicle crashing into hawker stalls and people at the Pekan Bukit Sentosa hawker site. — Bernama