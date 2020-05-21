Transport Ministry: No ban of goods vehicles on road during Aidilfitri

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. There is no ban on goods vehicles being on the road during the 2020 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said the MOT today. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — There is no ban on goods vehicles being on the road during the 2020 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said today.

This is because the country is currently implementing a conditional movement control order (MCMO) where existing regulations during the CMCO took into account and covered all factors including security and economy, MOT said in a statement.

Malaysia generally imposes a ban on goods vehicles from being on the road for a few stipulated days in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. It is aimed at improving road safety for people who want to return to their villages as well as reduce road congestion.

“The movement of goods vehicles during the CMCO period must be in accordance with the rules and guidelines which had been fixed from time to time by the government,” MOT added. — Bernama