Roofs of seven housing units in Ipoh blown away by strong winds

Strong winds blew off the roofs off seven units of the Seri Kepayang Apartment in Jalan Ghazali Jawi, Ipoh, yesterday. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 21 — Strong winds blew off the roofs off seven units of the Seri Kepayang Apartment in Jalan Ghazali Jawi here yesterday.

A Bernama check on the scene found that the housing units, located on the 12th floor of the apartment not only had their roofs blown off but they also were inundated by rain water.

One of the victims, Salina Jusoh, 54, said in the incident at about 5pm, she was about to make ablution to perform Asar prayer when she heard a loud noise coming from the top of her house.

“I’m still traumatised over the incident...I saw bricks being blown away outside my house and suddenly before the ceiling in my bedroom suddenly collapsed,” she told reporters today.

The mother of four said she had lived in the home for five years and this was the first time such an incident happened.

Salina who is currently seeking shelter at a neighbour’s house hoped that they would receive immediate assistance from the authorities as Hari Raya Aidilfitri draws near.

Kepayang assemblyman Dr Ko Chung Sen who visited the scene today said his office would provide a RM500 cash aid to each affected families adding that he would also seek assistance from the state government.

“We will also help the victims find temporary place to stay pending completion of repair works,” he said. — Bernama