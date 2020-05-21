Dr Noor Hisham warns medical frontliners to not abuse their status to ‘balik kampung’ for Hari Raya

In his daily press briefings, health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been repeatedly advising the public to stay indoors during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and restraint from travelling.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21— Health Ministry director-general (D-G) Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today warned medical frontliners against abusing their privilege and status to ‘balik kampung’ this Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He also warned medical staff against using their department’s transportation for such purposes.

“If they are on leave, the rules apply to all.

“They will be like other public members. No one can use departmental transport for personal reasons,” Dr Noor Hisham told Malay Mail.

He said medical workers who are caught would be subjected to police action regardless of their rank.

In his daily press briefings, Dr Noor Hisham has been repeatedly advising the public to stay indoors during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and restraint from travelling.

He also urged them to monitor and maintain the CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) if they visit their relatives.

Dr Noor Hisham reminded the Muslim community to avoid the three Cs — crowded places, confined spaces and close conversation — when they visit.

“Better yet, this is only advice and not a policy, don’t leave home at all. Don’t go visiting and just celebrate Hari Raya at home with your immediate family members,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that the public should also avoid visiting the graves of their loved ones and holding large family gatherings at home.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday said that the number of people attempting interstate travel to return to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri continued to rise, with 3,212 motorists ordered to turn back nationwide, on Tuesday.

He said this figure was much higher than the one announced earlier this week, which was close to 1,000 vehicles.

Ismail Sabri reiterated that intrastate travel is not allowed unless for emergency cases.

He said exemptions are only given for cases such as death of a close family member and also cases subjected for approval by the police.