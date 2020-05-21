Govt channels food supplies to Covid-19 frontliners at Malaysian High Commission in Singapore

Over 100 Malaysian High Commission staff in Singapore here have been tasked in making arrangements for Malaysian citizens to return home. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 21 ― Frontliners at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore and those stranded in the republic during the “circuit breaker” since April 7 have not been forgotten by the Malaysian government.

The government through the Malaysian Association in Singapore (MASIS) and the Jamiyah Islam non-governmental organisation (NGO) here, had been donating food supplies to the group since May 11.

According to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries, Agrobazaar Malaysia Singapore (ABMS) was also involved in channeling the food worth about RM45,000.

The food supplies which included vegetables, fruits, canned food and cookies were distributed to prevent the people from going out, in efforts to contain Covid-19 infection said the agency.

Meanwhile the Malaysian High Commission and MASIS have also been tracking down Malaysians who have been made homeless since the circuit breaker was implemented.

Over 100 Malaysian High Commission staff here have been tasked in making arrangements for Malaysian citizens to return home. ― Bernama