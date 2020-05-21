CMCO: Minister Zulkifli advises people to be vigilant although Raya visits permitted

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said it is advisable for the public to be careful to avoid any unwanted events in the current situation of the country which is facing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Members of the public are advised to take precautionary measures in any activity they want to conduct when celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri this weekend, despite certain pursuits being consented to by the authorities.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said it is advisable for the public to be careful to avoid any unwanted events in the current situation of the country which is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For example, the issue of visiting graves during Hari Raya. The matter (visiting graves) would not be a problem if the people complied with the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), in terms of social distancing with permitted number of people. Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had also explained, it can be done, just not recommended.

“However, it is up to the directives issued by the respective states because if the grave visits are not allowed (in some states) they are made with the aim of preventing a Covid-19 outbreak,” he told reporters.

He said this to explain the desirability of the Hari Raya visits activity and visits to the graves when the nation is facing Covid-19, when met after a ceremony to receive basic essentials for the “JAWI Food Bank” from the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, Bai Tian at the Islamic Centre Complex here.

Commenting further, Zulkifli said if there was anything between 'prohibition and consent' the communities were urged to choose vigilance as a precautionary measure.

“The same goes with visiting relatives during Hari Raya, although there is a SOP with a stipulated number (of people), but in order to avoid (other) issues from cropping up it is better to stay home,” he said.

Earlier, Zulkifli received RM200,000 worth of basic necessities donated by the Chinese Embassy to the “JAWI Food Bank” which would be distributed among zakat recipients, new converts and non-Muslims.

The donations from the Chinese Embassy were 2,500 packs of basic essentials such as rice, flour, sugar, oil, Raya cookies and 6,000 bags of rice. ― Bernama