New Kedah exco line-up sworn in

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor with the newly sworn-in exco line-up at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 20 — The new Kedah state executive line-up made up of 10 assemblymen was sworn-in today.

All of them took their oath of office before the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, in a ceremony held at His Highness’ office at Wisma Darul Aman here.

The assemblymen are Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (Guar Chempedak), Datuk Mohd Hayati Othman (Tokai), Azman Nasrudin (Lunas), Datuk Suraya Yaacob (Sungai Tiang) and Datuk Siti Ashah Ghazali (Merbau Pulas).

Also, Halimaton Shaadiah Saad (Bukit Kayu Hitam), Wan Romani Wan Salim (Bukit Pinang), Brig Gen (R) Datuk Najmi Ahmad (Kupang), Mohd Firdaus Ahmad (Kuah) and Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam).

Also present was Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Last Sunday, Muhammad Sanusi, 46, who is Jeneri assemblyman, was sworn in as the 14th Mentri Besar of Kedah after Sultan Sallehuddin gave consent to his appointment to replace Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who lost majority support in the State Legislative Assembly.

Muhammad Sanusi commanded majority to be appointed as the new mentri besar.

Following is the list of the new Kedah state executive councillors and their portfolios:

1. Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail — Chairman of the Industrial and Investment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Higher Education Committee

2. Datuk Mohd Hayati Othman — Chairman of the Health and Local Government Committee

3. Azman Nasrudin — Chairman of the Agriculture and Food Industry, Plantation Industries and Commodities, Transport and Indian Community Affairs Committee

4. Datuk Suraya Yaacob — Chairman of the Works, Water Supply and Resources, and Energy Committee

5. Halimaton Shaadiah Saad — Chairman of the Women, Family and Community Development, and Welfare Committee

6. Datuk Siti Ashah Ghazali — Chairman of the Rural, Human Capital Development and Poverty Eradication Committee

7. Brig Gen (R) Datuk Najmi Ahmad — Chairman of the Religious, Education and Human Resources Committee

8. Wan Romaini Wan Salim — Chairman of the Information, Communications and Multimedia, and Domestic Trade and Consumerism Committee

9. Robert Ling Kui Ee — Chairman of Housing, Environment, Unity, and Chinese and Siamese Community Affairs Committee

10. Mohd Firdaus Ahmad — Chairman of the Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports, and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee

Muhammad Sanusi’s portfolios are Chairman of the State Economic Planning, State Planning, Land Affairs, Earth Products and Natural Resources, Finance, State Economic Council and Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) Committee. — Bernama