Penang police warn public against interstate travel without permit

A police personnel inspects a driver’s travel documents during a roadblock at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

NIBONG TEBAL, May 19 — Penang police have issued a warning to the public not to embark on interstate travel, to return to their hometowns for Hari Raya celebration, if they do not have a permit issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Its chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said as of yesterday, 308 vehicles attempting to return to their hometowns in the state, were ordered to turn back and nine compounds were issued against those who breached the rules.

He said most of the vehicles were from the south and north and the excuse given was to be home for the celebration but they have not obtained permission from the police.

“As of yesterday, Penang police received 8,386 applications for interstate travel for various reasons especially from married couples who have been living apart to be together once a week,” he told reporters after a check on a police operation at the Jawi Toll Plaza, here today.

He said 24-hour daily roadblocks have been set up at 18 areas at the state borders, to stop people from trying to return to their hometowns, adding that Bukit Aman Traffic Police have also mounted a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza northbound.

Sahabudin said in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, leave for over 5,000 police personnel and officers in the state had been frozen, to ensure smooth enforcement of the CMCO and to monitor criminal activities.

“We have established 142 CMCO special forces involving almost 1,000 personnel to monitor and track down those leaving for their hometowns without a permit,” he said. — Bernama