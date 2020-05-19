Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Dept allows congregational prayers in mosques, surau, limited to three people

Tarawih prayers at the the National April 23, 2020. Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has allowed congregational obligatory prayers in all mosques and surau in the state with certain guidelines. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has allowed congregational obligatory prayers in all mosques and surau in the state with certain guidelines during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

JHEAIPP director Zulkifli Long said this was decided in the Penang Islamic Religious Council Special Meeting on the Development of Mosques and Congregation on May 14.

“The permission for congregational prayers for the five obligatory prayers is limited to three people, who are the imam, bilal and siak (mosques officials) only, and still subject to the department’s circular dated April 21,” he said in a statement here today.

However, he said, the tarawih and Aidilfitri prayers, as well as other related activities such as sermons and tazkirah (knowledge) sessions are postponed until further instruction from the JHEAIPP.

Zulkifli added that for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, all mosques and surau are allowed to broadcast the takbir by the mosque officials (imam and bilal) and the siak on duty, or to broadcast a recording from after the Isyak prayers until 9.30pm on the night before Hari Raya.

He added that the instructions pertaining to activities in mosques and surau will be issued from time to time and in stages, subject to the development in the Covid-19 situation and the advice of the Health Ministry.

On May 15, Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor announced that Friday prayers are allowed in the state beginning this Friday, with a limited congregation of between 12 and 15 people at any one time, comprising mosque officials and committee members as well as the siak of the mosque or surau. — Bernama