Health D-G: Govt has developed SOP for retail industry

People are seen wearing masks as they go shopping at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur, May 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — With the looming festive season and need to instil strict standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, the National Security Council (NSC) has developed a retail SOP that will act as a guide for all operators, traders and business owners.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the retail SOP was developed in response to the many Malaysians who are preparing for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

“While many buyers and sellers comply with the SOPs, there are still some members of the public who refuse to and have openly violated the SOPs set up in shopping malls, grocery stores and other retailers.

“Many have shared images and videos on social media showing non-compliance with the SOP. Such disregard for the guidelines is indeed alarming,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said the SOP will follow the current guidelines practised such as ensuring social distancing, limiting customer access inside the premises, ensuring all staff, suppliers and customers go through the process of body temperature screening before entering the premises and providing hand sanitisers, while also stressing the importance of wearing face masks as well as disinfecting premises.

He said the SOP will be enforced for the duration of business operations.

“These SOP will include shopping complexes, department stores, supermarkets, boutiques or clothing stores, department stores, mini-marts and many other retail outlets.

“Retail employers will also need to coordinate and monitor all of these established guidelines and requirements will be adhered to by both employees and customers,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

On shopping in crowded areas, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH) also urged the public to avoid shopping in such places as social distancing is difficult to maintain.

“Parents and guardians are also urged to avoid bringing children or babies to shopping malls and crowded public places to protect them from the risk of Covid-19.

“It should be noted that although the number of reported Covid-19 cases is declining, there is still a danger of infection in the community,” said Dr Noor Hisham.