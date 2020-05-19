127 arrested for defying CMCO SOP; cops have started issuing compounds, says senior minister

A police personnel inspects a driver’s travel documents during a roadblock at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today warned Malaysians that the police have start issuing compounds to those who have breached the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He said that the police arrested a total of 127 individuals for violating SOPs under the CMCO yesterday.

“Out of that amount, 124 individuals have been remanded while three were released on bail. The police also issued compounds to 15 individuals who defied the SOP,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

He also warned the public not to take advantage of the situation just because the police sometimes release violators with advice or a warning.

“The National Security Council has given authority to the police to take legal action against those who violate the SOP. After this, they might even bring violators to court as well,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also said that the police carried out 149 inter-state roadblocks nationwide yesterday, with a total of 250,891 vehicles checked.

“A total of 1,633 vehicles, which tried to travel inter-state for the purpose of returning to their hometowns, were ordered to turn back,” he said.

He reminded the public that the inter-state travel ban applies not only for land transportation but also air transportation.

He advised those who want to fly between states to seek police permission before purchasing tickets in order to avoid any complications.

He also said that those who travel to Sabah and Sarawak must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in East Malaysia even if they test negative for Covid-19.

“Those who fail to follow this order may face stern legal action,” he said.

Separately, Ismail Sabri said that the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have opened a total of 265 investigation papers on the issue of fake Covid-19 news.

“Of that amount, 178 are still under investigation, while 30 cases have been charged at the court with 11 warning notices issued and 18 pleading guilty,” he said.