CMCO: Cops warn Kuala Terengganu folk to stop loitering in public areas

A police personnel mans a roadblock in Ipoh during the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 17 — Terengganu police have reminded the public not to violate the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by gathering at public places to break their fast and loiter.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said at this stage a fine of RM1,000 would be imposed on those violating the order by visiting public areas such as the Batu Burok beach, Syahbandar Square, Pesisir Payang and the open space near the drawbridge.

“For this initial stage, only a compound will be issued as we did during the second MCO. But if the public remains adamant, we will detain, remand and charge them in court,” he said when contacted today.

Recently an image of rubbish and food strewn across the open area on the north side of the drawbridge went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu Mayor Shahidan Embok said he received complaints that members of the public had been thronging the Batu Burok public park at night.

Following this, the Kuala Terengganu City Council has taken measures to prevent the public from gathering at the area by monitoring and closing the park at 10pm. — Bernama