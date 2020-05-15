Police thwart foreigner’s escape bid from Pudu Market area

An Armed Forces personnel patrols the vicinity of Pudu in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A foreigner’s brazen attempt to escape from the Pudu Market area, which has been placed under tightened administrative control, failed when he was arrested by police today.

In the incident at about 2 pm, a Bernama reporter at the scene saw a man in his 30s climbing over the barbed wire and fleeing into a nearby supermarket before he was caught by a police team.

According to a resident who wanted to be known only as Lim, foreigners living in the area were visibly worried on seeing Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel installing barbed wire fencing at midnight last night.

“The foreigners know that if the area was sealed off, they would not be able to escape.

“In addition, netizens on social media have been sharing news on raids conducted by the Immigration Department against undocumented migrants, thus compounding their fears,” he told Bernama here.

As early as 10 am, thousands of residents in Jalan Pudu, Jalan Landak, Jalan Pasar and Jalan Brunei started lining up for Covid-19 tests.

It was learnt that a team from the Ministry of Health wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) also conducted a census by examining every premises in the area.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the busy area around the Pudu Market has been placed under tightened administrative restrictions and not under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Prior to this, Chow Kit and Selayang were similarly placed under the strengthened administrative restrictions which limited the movements of residents. — Bernama