Ismail Sabri: Window for interstate travel shut, police permission needed now

A general view of traffic in Ipoh on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — The police have begun implementing roadblocks near major tolls on highways nationwide to enforce the ban on state border crossing during the conditional movement control order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said with the travel leeway from May 7 to May 10 — permitting those stuck in their hometowns to cross borders to return to the cities — expiring, things are now ‘back to normal’.

“Now you cannot cross unless with police permission. Those doing so will face stern action,” he said during the daily press conference this afternoon.

Ismail reiterated that those caught can be punished under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, and will face compounding or be brought to court.

When asked about individuals who bragged on social media about sneaking through state borders to return to their hometowns and villages, the minister made a tongue-in-cheek remark by saying they should also show their faces on social media when bragging.

Similarly, Ismail was asked whether leeway given to couples separated in different states due to work would also be extended to singles who wish to return and see their parents in the countryside.

Earlier on May 10, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said couples separated by work in different states will be permitted to cross the borders to meet.

“Though we can understand one’s yearning to see their loved ones again, after nearly two months of not seeing them, no exceptions can be made.

“They will have to abide by the rules just like everyone else, even if they are singles,” he said.

Separately, public sanitation under the Housing and Local Government Ministry was conducted at 6,308 locations since March 30. These include operations in 78 red and yellow zones.

Approximately 3,375 government buildings, 2,165 public areas, 2,517 business areas, 1,550 housing areas including public housing, and 345 supermarkets have been sanitised.

Yesterday saw 116 operations conducted, covering 34 red and yellow zones in 11 states. These include 26 operations in Johor, 22 in Perak, and 19 in Sarawak.



