Mosques in FT ‘green zones’ allowed to hold Friday, tarawih, Aidilfitri prayers from tomorrow with 30 people max

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said that the national fatwa committee has decided to permit congregational prayers, including weekly Friday, nightly tarawih, and the Aidilfitri prayers in Federal Territories, under strict conditions. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Putrajaya announced today that the national fatwa committee has decided to permit congregational prayers, including weekly Friday, nightly tarawih, and the Aidilfitri prayers in Federal Territories, under strict conditions.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said that this is allowed only in select mosques in the territories’ Covid-19 green zones, and it was also decided that each congregation cannot exceed 30 people, not including the imam.

“This decision is in line with the National Security Council’s meeting, and after my meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday,” he said in a special address.

The decision was granted assent by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his capacity as the Head of Islam in the Federal Territories.

“Other congregational prayers in select mosques and suraus within the conditional movement control order (MCO) period will be implemented in stages, starting after Friday prayers tomorrow, per the committee’s proposal.

Kawasan yang catat kes melebihi 41 kes:



1) Rembau dan Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

2) Petaling (Selangor)

3) Batu, Ibu Kota, Kampung Bharu dan Sri Petaling (K.L)

4) Kuching (Sarawak)



Hanya Pulau Pinang, Perlis, Kedah, Labuan dan Kelantan yang bebas dari sebarang kes aktif. pic.twitter.com/6zWIf6BRbw — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) May 14, 2020

“The mosque and surau managements must ensure there is control in terms of police and religious authorities’ presence. I have contacted the Inspector-General of Police on the matter, and he has agreed to co-operate fully on this,” Zulkifli said.

Mosques in other states will be depending on the decision of their respective state’s Islamic authorities.

