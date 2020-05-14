After Putrajaya, Selangor says will resume prayers in mosques too, but in stages and limited to 12 people

Staff member from mosque distributes hand sanitiser to worshippers during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Selangor state government will follow the Federal Territories’ suit in resuming daily and Friday prayers at mosques and surau, but will do so in stages instead.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) said this will begin tomorrow, in which the Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah will serve as its official location where Friday prayers will be broadcasted “live” on Facebook.

“Friday prayers will also be conducted in the state’s nine district mosques and five royal mosques. For the second stage on May 22, this will be expanded to include all 24 mosques in Selangor,” said the department in a memorandum circulated to the management of all mosques in the state.

Additional standard operating procedures (SOP) will also be implemented for the mosques during the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) such as ensuring no more than 12 people, including the mosque’s officials, committee members, bilal, imam and custodian are permitted.

“Temperature checks on the attending officials and committee members will also be conducted, with those whose measurements are above 37.4 degrees Celsius will not be permitted entry into the mosque. Anyone aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

“Mosque officials and committee members must also wear face masks as well as record their attendance upon arrival. Those displaying symptoms including coughing, fever, cold and sore throat will not be allowed to attend,” Jais said.

Other SOPs include mandating a two-metre distance between the congregants during prayers, as well aso preparing hand sanitisers at the mosque’s entry and exit points.

Earlier today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Islamic Affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced that select mosques and suraus across the Federal Territories can resume daily and Friday prayers, subject to strict conditions including no more than 30 persons in attendance, excluding the presiding imam.

Selangor is the latest state to resume prayers in mosques under strict conditions, with the others including Perlis, Johor, Perak and Negri Sembilan. Only Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Pahang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak have yet to do so.