Police bust cross-border drug ring with 18 arrests across Malaysia

Federal Narcotics Crimes Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din (second right) at a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Federal police announced today it has crippled a regional drug syndicate involved in the production of recreational drugs following the arrests of 18 people in several states here.

Federal Narcotics Crimes Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din attributed the success to a series of joint operations conducted by Bukit Aman and several state police contingents from May 9 until May 12.

He said the first of the arrests took place along Jalan Kuala Lipis-Merapoh in Pahang on May 9 when three suspects were caught during a police roadblock.

“During the subsequent raids, police had also discovered a drug processing lab and seized drugs worth around RM12 million.

“Some of the seized narcotics included syabu, ecstasy and yaba pills that were processed for exportation to neighbouring countries as well as for local consumption,” he said in a press conference at Bukit Aman here.

In total, 18 people including four Thai nationals aged between 21 and 67 were arrested including the suspected mastermind.

According to Ramli, the arrests were executed in several locations within Klang Valley, Penang, Pahang, Kelantan and Johor.

Initial investigations also revealed that five of those arrested have prior convictions while 10 of the suspects tested positive for syabu.

The syndicate, which is believed to have been active for the past six to 10 months, had also procured its raw material for processing the drugs through online orders shipped from abroad.

“It is obvious that with the relaxation of the movement control order (MCO), ongoing drug distribution activities have begun to surface.

“Therefore, the police will continue to monitor and take legal action against these syndicates to curb the widespread drug activities in the country at all time,” he said.