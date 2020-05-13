Ormond Group launches #DemiNegara travel package, 15pc of proceeds to go to Covid-19 charities

The Ormond Group said that 15 per cent of proceeds collected from sales of the #DemiNegara package would be channeled to Tenaganita, Human Aid Selangor Society, the Kechara Soup Kitchen and Global Peace Malaysia. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A local hospitality company today launched the #DemiNegara (For the Nation) travel package as part of efforts to spur local tourism once restrictions are lifted, with a portion of the sales to be channeled to charities looking after those who worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ormond Group, owners of a hotel franchise that includes their self-named Ormond Hotels, Tune Hotels and MoMo’s Kuala Lumpur, in a statement today explained that 15 per cent of proceeds collected from sales of the #DemiNegara package would be channeled to four main organisations, namely Tenaganita, Human Aid Selangor Society, the Kechara Soup Kitchen, and Global Peace Malaysia.

The group explained that these four organisations were selected to be recipients of the funds for their work in providing aid to the vulnerable sections of society, namely towards migrant workers and refugees, the urban poor, and the local indigenous and Orang Asal communities.

“Our new initiative is focused on helping four of these very vulnerable communities — migrant workers, refugees, indigenous groups, and the urban poor.

“We realise that the road to recovery is harder for some; many of whom have left their homes to help build ours,” Ormond Group chief executive Gareth Lim said in a statement.

“They are part of our community. We’re all in this together,” Lim added.

Aimed at providing funds to these charities, especially during these trying times, the group today explained that the package would contain discounts for Malaysians to travel and discover local holiday spots once the movement control order (MCO) has been lifted.

These packages would be available at the hotels under the group, namely at participating Tune Hotels nationwide, The Chow Kit, and MoMo’s Kuala Lumpur, and can be used for travels until December 31 this year.

“Global travel and hospitality have been hard hit and the road to recovery will be long. However, we love that Malaysia still has so many hidden local gems and places to discover.

“We hope that these discounts will enable all Malaysians, to come together, through travel, to get our country, our people and our communities back on their feet again,” Lim added.

The statement also pointed out how Tune Hotels PWTC under the Group, Tune Hotels, was used to house 200 Hospital Kuala Lumpur frontliners for 45 days during the MCO, amounting to a total of 4,531 room nights.



