Mukhriz: Bersatu Supreme Council don’t have power to sack members, must follow due process

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Supreme Council does not have the power to sack its members without due process, party vice-president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today.

Mukhriz explained that there is a very stringent process before any decision can be made, and the individuals to be sacked must allowed to defend themselves in the face of any allegations.

“This is not right, the Supreme Council meeting can only be called by the party chairman and must be acknowledged by all parties including [Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin] himself that Tun Dr Mahathir is the chairman of Bersatu,” he said in a press conference in Kedah live streamed online.

“Even in previous statements and letters to Tun, [Muhyiddin] also acknowledges [Dr Mahathir] as the party chairman. So if the chairman has not called on the meeting, how can someone else call for it?

“And then you did not invite certain people. That cannot be the way, if there is a meeting, you must invite all,” he added.

Mukhriz was asked by reporters on the rumours that he and his father, Bersatu chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were to be booted from the party following a party Supreme Council meeting scheduled to take place last Monday, reported to discuss the possible sacking of both leaders.

Mukhriz also stated that he or anyone else deserves to defend themselves through the proper party channel if there are any complaints of wrongdoings lodged against them.

“Allow us to defend ourselves if there are any allegations of wrongdoing or breaching or party rules and regulations.

“The process is that if there any wrongdoing, then a complaint must be lodged to the party disciplinary board, then followed by an investigation by the disciplinary board, then maybe a show-cause letter is sent to the concerned party and he is given the opportunity to defend himself in front of the disciplinary board.

“After that, the discipline board will issue a punishment that you can still appeal at the appeal committee, so it is a long process,” he said.

Mukhriz also revealed that he has not received any letter of complaint from the party.

On Sunday, Malay Mail sighted a notice for the meeting issued by Bersatu working secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya listing the party’s president, two vice-presidents, heads of the youth and women’s wings, and other supreme council members as invitees.

Against the backdrop of a split within Bersatu’s top ranks, both the deputy president and the chairman were noticeably missing from the list.

Mukhriz and Dr Mahathir played a crucial role in the formation of Bersatu in 2016, with the aim of replacing Umno as the party of choice for Malays and Bumiputeras.

Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin are currently embroiled in a conflict which has split the party into two opposing factions, following the latter’s move to team up with Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the new ruling government early this year.