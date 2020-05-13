Is Muhyiddin a legitimate PM? Then prove support in Parliament, Dr M says

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are seen in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 27, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s position as a prime minister is not legitimate unless he can prove he has the majority support in Parliament when he took his oath of office, said his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a video statement today, Dr Mahathir said that by disallowing any form of debates in the Dewan Rakyat when MPs meet on May 18, Muhyiddin has lost the opportunity to prove that he does have the support of the Lower House.

“I don’t think Muhyiddin’s appointment is legitimate. When he took his oath of office, he swore he has the majority support. I want to know if this is true and the House can determine if at the material time he swore the oath, did he have the majority support.

“Now he said he has the majority support because he has offered many positions to even my supporters. But at the material time, did he have evidence of the majority? We have 114 signatures supporting a different candidate.

“Even though it was someone else’s decision (to appoint Muhyiddin), but because Parliament didn’t convene, the matter was never raised. By law, the Agong will appoint the person he believes to have the majority support of the Lower House.

“This can be determined when the Lower House meets, but we are not allowed to meet. This means there’s no support for Muhyiddin as prime minister because the Lower House cannot convene to determine whether or not he has majority support on the day he took his oath,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the chairman for Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia party, questioned the point of the one-day meeting when no debates after the Agong’s address are allowed.

The Langkawi MP claimed that the government’s decision on this matter is unlawful and is against the House’s regulations and Standing Orders.

Dr Mahathir had submitted a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin which was approved for debate by Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Earlier today, Mohamad Ariff said the Dewan Rakyat proceeding on May 18 will end immediately after the Agong delivers the Royal Address with no debate scheduled for the remainder of the day.

The decision was reached by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on health concerns, Ariff said in a statement issued this afternoon, citing the ongoing government effort to contain Covid-19.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration has received multiple criticisms and brickbats from all facets of society, especially the online community, since he took office and especially after he announced the one-day Parliament meeting.

Even his own so-called allies from Umno has attacked Muhyiddin for not giving enough seats to bigger component parties in the ruling coalition, with Umno’s number two Datuk Mohamad Hasan claiming that PN does not exists as it was never officially formalised.