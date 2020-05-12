State govt proposes setting up ‘Penang Office’ in Putrajaya as go-between with federal counterpart

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this is part of the objectives to adapt to the next normal under the state’s next normal strategy. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 12 — Penang is proposing to set up a Penang Office in Putrajaya to manage all state and federal, trade, investment and tourism promotion affairs, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said this is part of the objectives to adapt to the next normal under the state’s next normal strategy.

“We will also be looking into establishing a state disaster management unit,” he said in his Facebook message today.

He said Digital Penang will also be implementing digitalisation of the public sector and reminded all government departments to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Penang lawmaker said the Penang Next Normal Strategy has four main objectives of containing the pandemic, adapting the institutions to the next normal, rescuing people and the economy and empowering the community which is shortened to CARE.

Under the first objective of containing the pandemic, the state will ensure there are adequate quarantine facilities and supplies for all government hospitals and clinics.

“We will improve our capacity to conduct more Covid-19 screening tests in the state and launch a Penang Contact Tracer or PgCare application,” he said.

In its rescuing people and the economy objective, Chow said the state has already announced RM151 million of aid package including a RM40 million Penang Business Continuity Loan Scheme.

He said the state will develop its digital economy and implement public infrastructure projects that will enhance the people’s quality of life.

He said the state will empower the community by taking a bipartisan approach in the management of the Covid-19 crisis.

“We will implement public health campaigns, strengthen counselling services and collaborate with non-governmental organisations,” he said.

He reminded Penangites that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is still in force until June 9 and advised all to minimise outdoor movements while ensuring personal hygiene at all times including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers while outside.

“I am confident that with the Penang next normal strategies, our state will be able to quickly rise again from the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.