Sarawak records zero new Covid-19 cases two days in a row

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah briefs the media on Covid-19 cases in the state May 12, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 12 — Sarawak has recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases for two consecutive days, but Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah warned today that the fight is not over yet.

He said SDMC is working out policies to prevent a second wave of infections from happening in the state.

“Hopefully, it will not come. Even if it does, it will not be that bad,” he said during his media briefing.

Uggah said many countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Germany recorded a big jump in positive cases after they eased restrictions on the movement of people.

“Therefore, SDMC has made a decision for our students who return from peninsula Malaysia and Sabah that they will have to undergo the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine at home under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 or Act 324.

“They are also required to put on the specially-made wristband for the purpose of monitoring their movement,” he said.

He said it is an offence to tamper with the wristband.

“I urge all parties to comply with the requirements and we understand that placing them under quarantine will cause them problems, but these requirements must be complied with.

“This is one of the ways for us to break the transmission chain of the virus,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said.

He said Sarawak recorded six recoveries today, four of which came from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one each from Sibu and Miri hospitals.

He added 150 positive cases are still being treated in government hospitals.

Uggah said Limbang Division, comprising the districts of Limbang, Lawas, Nanga Mendamit, Sundar and Trusan, has been upgraded to a green zone.

He added the division recorded zero Covid-19 cases for the last 14 days.

Uggah said SDMC has allowed the hotel sector to reopen, adding that the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is fine-tuning the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sector.

He said for the economic sectors, which are allowed to reopen today, their operating hours are from 7am to 10pm.

He warned these sectors to comply with the SOPs, adding that enforcement teams will monitor their activities.