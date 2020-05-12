NUTP: Allow teachers to continue serving from current locations

A student takes online lessons during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged Senior Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin to allow some leeway to teachers stranded in their hometowns to continue working from there during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

NUTP secretary-general NUTP Harry Tan Huat Hock said in a statement today there was no urgent need for the teachers to be recalled to their work stations near the schools as the students who are the main clients are still on leave.

“The teaching and learning process (PdPc) is being well conducted even though the teachers are away from their stations.

“The PdPC is also being monitored by the District Education Office every day and there is clear data in the teachers’ and students entries in their log books through the Education Ministry’s medium of instruction, the Google Classroom,” he said.

Bernama reported on Sunday that school heads had instructed teachers to return to their work stations near the schools as all government offices were opened on May 4, including schools.

Tan added that there were currently no clear instructions about the duties that must be performed at the work stations other than the core duty of conducting the PdPC online.

“So the NUTP urges the Education Minister to give some leeway to teachers who want to remain outstation and continue serving during the CMCO without facing any disciplinary action,” he said.

Tan also called on Mohd Radzi to ensure that all information or instruction coming from the Education Ministry are not misinterpreted by the department heads.

“Vague and conflicting instructions from the departments can make it difficult for teachers to be sure that the instructions are from the ministry or not.

“This is because most of the instructions from the department heads are only through the Telegram or WhatsApp applications without any written documents as done by other agencies,” he said. — Bernama