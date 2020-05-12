Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Selayang Baru extended to allow full testing of residents

Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of Selayang Baru during the enhanced movement control order April 26, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Selayang Baru, Gombak due to end today has been extended indefinitely for further Covid-19 testing there, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said the government extended the EMCO to give the Health Ministry more time to check all residents for Covid-19.

“After the screening process is completed, the government will terminate the EMCO imposed upon the area.

“Maybe in two or three days later (after the screening) we will announce the expiration date of the EMCO in the Selayang Baru area,” he said in his daily press conference here.

Selayang Baru was the seventh area in the country to come under the EMCO following a spike of cases detected in the nearby Kuala Lumpur wholesale market.

Ismail Sabri also said the government will not extend the EMCO at Pusat Bandar Utara in the city and the KL wholesale market (also known as the Selayang wholesale market) as the Health Ministry has tested all residents for Covid-19.

The EMCO in both areas will cease today.