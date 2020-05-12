CMCO: PM reiterates importance of self-discipline to break Covid-19 chain

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address about the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur May 10, 2020. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The people are today reminded of their joint responsibility in helping to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection during the current phase of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to ensure the country is free from the pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the current CMCO phase requires more efforts from all Malaysians as self-discipline is crucial to ensure success of efforts made since the past few weeks to break the chain of the virus infection are not futile.

“Until an effective vaccine is found to fight this pandemic, we need to enhance our self-discipline to fight Covid-19.

“I want to call on all Malaysians to adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) or regulations. Do not carry out activities that are on the list of activities and sectors that are not allowed to operate during the CMCO period.

“Educate ourselves and those around us to improve self-discipline and to maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness of the surroundings," he said in a message through a video posted on Bernama TV's Facebook page today.

The four-minute video was also broadcast on www.bernama.com, Bernama Radio FM 93.9, Astro 502 channel, unifi tv 631 and myfreeview 121.

Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh Member of Parliament, also reminded the people to adopt the preventive measures recommended by the Health Ministry as a new normal in their life, such as social distancing, maintaining self-hygiene and wearing face mask in public.

“Discipline yourself. Follow the recommendations by the Health Ministry and the authorities. Insya Allah, we remain safe together,” he said and praised the people's perseverance in having gone through the movement control order (MCO) for more than seven weeks and successfully flattening the Covid-19 curve.

Muhyiddin ended the video recording by wearing a face mask and then showing a thumbs-up.

The government has extended the CMCO by four more weeks, which is until June 9 on the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council as efforts to combat Covid-19 have not been fully successful. — Bernama